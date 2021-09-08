U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 395th Ordnance Company conduct operation "Platinum Wrench," a training exercise that allows U.S. Army Reserve mechanics to refine their ability to service military vehicles, in support of Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2021. The 78th Training Division executed training and evaluation for this rotation of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 17:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809765
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-WK841-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108505764
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mechanics go Platinum, by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT