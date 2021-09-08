Mechanics go Platinum

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 395th Ordnance Company conduct operation "Platinum Wrench," a training exercise that allows U.S. Army Reserve mechanics to refine their ability to service military vehicles, in support of Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2021. The 78th Training Division executed training and evaluation for this rotation of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)