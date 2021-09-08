Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mechanics go Platinum

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 395th Ordnance Company conduct operation "Platinum Wrench," a training exercise that allows U.S. Army Reserve mechanics to refine their ability to service military vehicles, in support of Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2021. The 78th Training Division executed training and evaluation for this rotation of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809765
    VIRIN: 210811-A-WK841-001
    Filename: DOD_108505764
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    mechanic
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    Platinum Wrench
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBAL MEDIC-2021

