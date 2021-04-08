Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrating innovative training on all fronts

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor 

    110th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Harris, 172nd Attack Squadron intelligence operations supervisor coordinates training of the MQ-9 Reaper and the Launch and Recovery Element at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2021. Harris is an intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance tactical controller participating in Northern Strike 21-2, the Defense Department's largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 21:09
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    This work, Integrating innovative training on all fronts, by SSgt Bethany Rizor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    MQ-9 Reaper
    110th Wing
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21
    172nd Attack Squadron

