Integrating innovative training on all fronts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809763" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Harris, 172nd Attack Squadron intelligence operations supervisor coordinates training of the MQ-9 Reaper and the Launch and Recovery Element at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2021. Harris is an intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance tactical controller participating in Northern Strike 21-2, the Defense Department's largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)