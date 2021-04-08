U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Harris, 172nd Attack Squadron intelligence operations supervisor coordinates training of the MQ-9 Reaper and the Launch and Recovery Element at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2021. Harris is an intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance tactical controller participating in Northern Strike 21-2, the Defense Department's largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 21:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809763
|VIRIN:
|210804-Z-KY150-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108505747
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Integrating innovative training on all fronts, by SSgt Bethany Rizor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
