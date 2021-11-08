26th Secretary of The Air Force - Honorable Frank Kendall First Interview

Feature interview with the 26th Secretary of The Air Force, the Honorable Frank Kendall.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 22:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809753
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-YL227-648
|Filename:
|DOD_108505689
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT