    26th Secretary of The Air Force - Honorable Frank Kendall First Interview

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Feature interview with the 26th Secretary of The Air Force, the Honorable Frank Kendall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 22:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809753
    VIRIN: 210811-F-YL227-648
    Filename: DOD_108505689
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    SECAF
    Secretary of The Air Force
    Air Force
    Frank Kendall

