Hill’s Airmen Against Drunk Driving is operational once again

The Airmen Against Drunk Driving program Hill Air Force Base is up and running after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The program, open to Hill’s military and civilians, serves as a backup plan for when responsible transportation plans fall through. AADD is available Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. with coverage from Ogden to Salt Lake City.



The AADD team is currently led by Senior Airman Nicholas Lincoln, a bioenvironmental engineering technician with the 75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.



“Weekends are a great time to relax and unwind after a hard work week and for some people, those plans include alcohol,” said Lincoln. “If you do decide to drink, you should have a plan to do it responsibly. If that plan falls through, AADD is here for you.”



AADD serves as a way for Team Hill to look after its own and the citizens of the surrounding communities by making the roads safer for everyone.



“One of the biggest priorities of Hill’s installation commander is to take care of our people,” said Lincoln. “That is what we are trying to do here at AADD and what we are trying to instill in the Airmen who volunteer.”



In most states, the blood-alcohol content level to drive is under 0.08%. Utah is one of the more unique states that limits the BAC to 0.05% to drive.



It takes about three alcoholic drinks consumed in an hour by a 160-pound man to reach 0.05%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Impaired driving on or off base could result in a very costly citation for driving under the influence.



“It is vitally important that you have a plan when you go out,” said Lincoln. “Every member of Team Hill is essential, so don’t risk your career, life, and the lives of others by getting behind the wheel intoxicated.”



AADD relies on volunteers to maintain its services.



Volunteers are required to be at the Airman Recreation Center during AADD hours. While waiting for a call, volunteers can use all the ARC’s amenities, including video games, computers, and a state-of-the-art theater, and enjoy free pizza, snacks, and soda every shift.



Reimbursement for gas is also available for the drivers, who volunteer for a number of different reasons.



“When I volunteer, I want to set the example that I can always be there for my fellow wingmen when they need me,” said Airman First Class Ndubisi Charles, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist with the 388th Fighter Wing and AADD treasurer. “The reason I volunteer is because I would want them to be there for me if I were in need.”



If you need a ride from AADD, call 801-777-1111.