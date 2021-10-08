Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Search and Rescue training at Northern Strike 21

    ONTONAGON, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rogers, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist with the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne, Indiana, discusses the Combat Search and Rescue training mission during Northern Strike (NS) 21-2 near Ontonagon, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2021. NS maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on Joint and Coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809738
    VIRIN: 210810-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_108505479
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ONTONAGON, MI, US 

    SERE
    CSAR
    Combat Search and Rescue
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

