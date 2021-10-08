U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rogers, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist with the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne, Indiana, discusses the Combat Search and Rescue training mission during Northern Strike (NS) 21-2 near Ontonagon, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2021. NS maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on Joint and Coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809738
|VIRIN:
|210810-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108505479
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ONTONAGON, MI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Combat Search and Rescue training at Northern Strike 21, by SrA Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
