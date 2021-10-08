Combat Search and Rescue training at Northern Strike 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rogers, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist with the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne, Indiana, discusses the Combat Search and Rescue training mission during Northern Strike (NS) 21-2 near Ontonagon, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2021. NS maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on Joint and Coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)