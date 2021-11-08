2021 National Matches Camp Perry Ohio

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Rifle Team, Weapons Training Battalion, based at Marine Corps Base Quantico, compete in the 2021 National Matches at Camp Perry, Port Clinton, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021. Sgt. Christopher Williams, was awarded the Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock Trophy, breaking the record set by Master Sgt. Julia Watson in 2013, by one point.

The Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock Trophy was added to the National Trophy collection in 2003. The trophy goes to the Marine Corps competitor with the highest score in the aggregate of the Rifle President's 100 Match, The National Trophy Individual Match and the National Trophy Team Match.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)