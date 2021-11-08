Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 National Matches Camp Perry Ohio

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paige Verry 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Rifle Team, Weapons Training Battalion, based at Marine Corps Base Quantico, compete in the 2021 National Matches at Camp Perry, Port Clinton, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021. Sgt. Christopher Williams, was awarded the Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock Trophy, breaking the record set by Master Sgt. Julia Watson in 2013, by one point.
    The Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock Trophy was added to the National Trophy collection in 2003. The trophy goes to the Marine Corps competitor with the highest score in the aggregate of the Rifle President's 100 Match, The National Trophy Individual Match and the National Trophy Team Match.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

    This work, 2021 National Matches Camp Perry Ohio, by LCpl Paige Verry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

