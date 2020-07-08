142nd Wing Airmen Participate in Combat Readiness Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Guardsmen with the 142nd Wing conducted a Combat Readiness Exercise from July 31, through August 6, 2021 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The exercise assessed the Wing's capability to deploy it's forces, and operate in a deployed environment. Combat Readiness Exercises are a vital testing effort that ensures both Airmen and installations are ready to respond if called. (Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)