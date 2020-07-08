Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Airmen Participate in Combat Readiness Exercise

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Oregon Guardsmen with the 142nd Wing conducted a Combat Readiness Exercise from July 31, through August 6, 2021 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The exercise assessed the Wing's capability to deploy it's forces, and operate in a deployed environment. Combat Readiness Exercises are a vital testing effort that ensures both Airmen and installations are ready to respond if called. (Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809725
    VIRIN: 200807-F-WT152-940
    Filename: DOD_108505426
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Airmen Participate in Combat Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    MOPP
    GOANG
    Combat Readiness Exercise
    142nd Wing

