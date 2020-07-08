142nd Wing Airmen Participate in Combat Readiness Exercise

Oregon Guardsmen with the 142nd Wing conducted a Combat Readiness Exercise from July 31, through August 6, 2021 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The exercise assessed the Wing's capability to deploy it's forces, and operate in a deployed environment. Combat Readiness Exercises are a vital testing effort that ensures both Airmen and installations are ready to respond if called. (Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
