Incirlik is starting a new Escape Room experience - Restore the Titans!
Recently, our ALS students attempted the escape room beta.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 02:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|809658
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504591
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Restore the Titans Escape Room Spot, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT