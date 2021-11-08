Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Restore the Titans Escape Room Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik is starting a new Escape Room experience - Restore the Titans!
    Recently, our ALS students attempted the escape room beta.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 02:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809658
    VIRIN: 210806-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108504591
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restore the Titans Escape Room Spot, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Heritage

    Turkey

    Incirlik Air Base

    Escape Room

    39 FSS

    Restore the Titans

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Escape Room
    39 FSS
    Restore the Titans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT