U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition Medical Evacuation

U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate their ability to quickly and effectively respond to a battlefield injury and, using appropriate battlefield communication protocol, radio for a medical evacuation during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10. Competition helps sharpen our Soldiers’ skills and adds value to training joint U.S. forces that enable U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command to execute its missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)