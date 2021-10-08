Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition Medical Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate their ability to quickly and effectively respond to a battlefield injury and, using appropriate battlefield communication protocol, radio for a medical evacuation during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10. Competition helps sharpen our Soldiers’ skills and adds value to training joint U.S. forces that enable U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command to execute its missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809657
    VIRIN: 210810-Z-CT853-0002
    Filename: DOD_108504581
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition Medical Evacuation, by SPC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    EBWC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT