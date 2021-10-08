U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition Patrolling

U.S. Army Soldiers receive orders to prepare for and conduct a medical evacuation during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)
|08.10.2021
|08.11.2021 03:00
|B-Roll
|809656
|210810-Z-CT853-0001
|DOD_108504580
|00:02:12
|DE
|2
|2
