Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition Patrolling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers receive orders to prepare for and conduct a medical evacuation during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809656
    VIRIN: 210810-Z-CT853-0001
    Filename: DOD_108504580
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition Patrolling, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    EBWC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT