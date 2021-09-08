European Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course, M17 Range, Sled Drag

U.S. Soldiers tackle the obstacle course and M17 pistol range during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|08.09.2021
|08.11.2021 02:06
|B-Roll
|809655
|210809-O-DT978-415
|DOD_108504574
|00:07:55
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|2
|2
