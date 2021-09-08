Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course, M17 Range, Sled Drag

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.09.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers tackle the obstacle course and M17 pistol range during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 02:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809655
    VIRIN: 210809-O-DT978-415
    Filename: DOD_108504574
    Length: 00:07:55
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course, M17 Range, Sled Drag, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    OCourse
    EBWC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT