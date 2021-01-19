Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210809-N-SS492-0050

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.19.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210809-N-SS492-0050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducts a fly-by over amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 9. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Biller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 23:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809650
    VIRIN: 210809-N-SS492-0050
    Filename: DOD_108504501
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210809-N-SS492-0050, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphib
    USS
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    F-35B Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT