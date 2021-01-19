210809-N-SS492-0050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducts a fly-by over amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 9. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Biller)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 23:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809650
|VIRIN:
|210809-N-SS492-0050
|Filename:
|DOD_108504501
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, 210809-N-SS492-0050, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
