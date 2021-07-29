Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS' ABF2 Davies Thoughts on Tokyo 2020 Olympics

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    ABF2 Bernard Davvies discusses the Olympics as a Ghanaian American living in Japan and serving in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd CLass Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 21:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809648
    VIRIN: 210729-N-CA060-1001
    Filename: DOD_108504480
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAS
    Sailor
    Olympics

