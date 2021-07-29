ABF2 Bernard Davvies discusses the Olympics as a Ghanaian American living in Japan and serving in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd CLass Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 21:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809648
|VIRIN:
|210729-N-CA060-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504480
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAS' ABF2 Davies Thoughts on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
