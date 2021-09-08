210809-N-OP825-1001 An F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducts a fly-by over amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 9. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809646
|VIRIN:
|210809-N-OP825-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504386
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 210809-N-OP825-1001, by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT