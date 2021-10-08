The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at Thunder Over Michigan, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Aug 7-10, 2021. The air show also featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809645
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-WU042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504341
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|YPSILANTI, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunder Over Michigan 2021, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT