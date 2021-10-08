Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over Michigan 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YPSILANTI, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at Thunder Over Michigan, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Aug 7-10, 2021. The air show also featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 19:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809645
    VIRIN: 210810-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108504341
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: YPSILANTI, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over Michigan 2021, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT