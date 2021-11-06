Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego's VMOC Participate in Exercise Garuda Shield

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210805-N-AU520-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2021) B-roll of Cmdr. J. Jonas. Carmichael, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Joint Tele-Critical Care Network director participates in Exercise Garuda Shield in the hospital’s Virtual Medical Operations Center Aug. 5. Exercise Garuda Shield is an annual, bilateral exercise which includes specialized medical training on tactical casualty care and live fire exercises, sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and hosted by the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces), in central and eastern Java, Indonesia. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    VIRIN: 210805-N-AU520-1001
    This work, NMRTC San Diego's VMOC Participate in Exercise Garuda Shield, by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego
    NMRTC San Diego
    VMOC
    Operation Garuda Shield

