NMRTC San Diego's VMOC Participate in Exercise Garuda Shield

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2021) B-roll of Cmdr. J. Jonas. Carmichael, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Joint Tele-Critical Care Network director participates in Exercise Garuda Shield in the hospital’s Virtual Medical Operations Center Aug. 5. Exercise Garuda Shield is an annual, bilateral exercise which includes specialized medical training on tactical casualty care and live fire exercises, sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and hosted by the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces), in central and eastern Java, Indonesia. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|06.11.2021
|08.10.2021 17:16
|B-Roll
|809638
|210805-N-AU520-1001
|DOD_108504028
|00:00:20
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|2
