Arizona MQ9 supports Northern Strike 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809635" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper from the Arizona Air National Guard 214th Attack Group parked on the flightline at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. as its crew prepares to participate in the Northern Strike exercise on August 5, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)