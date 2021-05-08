A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper from the Arizona Air National Guard 214th Attack Group parked on the flightline at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. as its crew prepares to participate in the Northern Strike exercise on August 5, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809635
|VIRIN:
|210805-Z-TJ041-1189
|Filename:
|DOD_108503990
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Arizona MQ9 supports Northern Strike 21, by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
