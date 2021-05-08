Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona MQ9 supports Northern Strike 21

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper from the Arizona Air National Guard 214th Attack Group parked on the flightline at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. as its crew prepares to participate in the Northern Strike exercise on August 5, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809635
    VIRIN: 210805-Z-TJ041-1189
    Filename: DOD_108503990
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    MQ9
    Reaper
    National Guard
    Jay Grabiec
    Northern Strike 21

