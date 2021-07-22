Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock and Dam 2 miter gate replacement broll

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Video by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Time lapse video of the upstream, intermediate wall miter gate July 22, 2021, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minn. This was the first of four 80-year-old gates that were replaced during a series of 12-hour closures.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809629
    VIRIN: 210722-A-GX971-798
    Filename: DOD_108503888
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: HASTINGS, MN, US 

    navigation
    USACE
    Mississippi River
    infrastructure
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 2
    miter gate
    inland waterway
    miter gate replacement

