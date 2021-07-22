Time lapse video of the upstream, intermediate wall miter gate July 22, 2021, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minn. This was the first of four 80-year-old gates that were replaced during a series of 12-hour closures.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809629
|VIRIN:
|210722-A-GX971-798
|Filename:
|DOD_108503888
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|HASTINGS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lock and Dam 2 miter gate replacement broll, by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
