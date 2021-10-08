Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego DHA Market Establishment Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210810-N-DA693-2001
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 10, 2021) B-roll from the San Diego Defense Health Agency (DHA) Market establishment ceremony onboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego Aug. 10. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809626
    VIRIN: 210810-N-DA693-2001
    Filename: DOD_108503860
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, San Diego DHA Market Establishment Ceremony, by PO2 Jacob L. Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    market
    NMCSD
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    establishment
    NMRTC San Diego

