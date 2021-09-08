Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNG MPs Provide Security at Greenville

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREENVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard

    The Dixie fire ripped through the Northern California city of Greenville leaving almost nothing but devastation. Military Police from the 870th Military Police Company are providing security to help protect and serve the tattered community. Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 18:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 809625
    VIRIN: 210809-Z-WQ610-2112
    Filename: DOD_108503836
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GREENVILLE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNG MPs Provide Security at Greenville, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MP
    TaskForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT