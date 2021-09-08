CNG MPs Provide Security at Greenville

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Dixie fire ripped through the Northern California city of Greenville leaving almost nothing but devastation. Military Police from the 870th Military Police Company are providing security to help protect and serve the tattered community. Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs.