    Defender's Dispatch #2

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the 111th Security Forces Squadron headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, traveled a range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to train with heavy weapons August 7, 2021. The range was run by 111th SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors, or CATM, the personnel responsible for maintaining our weapons and training our wingmen to be proficient in the use of small arms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 809624
    VIRIN: 210807-Z-DY323-1054
    Filename: DOD_108503745
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender's Dispatch #2, by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    PA ANG
    111th Security Forces

