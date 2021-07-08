Defender's Dispatch #2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 111th Security Forces Squadron headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, traveled a range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to train with heavy weapons August 7, 2021. The range was run by 111th SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors, or CATM, the personnel responsible for maintaining our weapons and training our wingmen to be proficient in the use of small arms.