Members of the 111th Security Forces Squadron headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, traveled a range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to train with heavy weapons August 7, 2021. The range was run by 111th SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors, or CATM, the personnel responsible for maintaining our weapons and training our wingmen to be proficient in the use of small arms.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 16:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|809624
|VIRIN:
|210807-Z-DY323-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_108503745
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Defender's Dispatch #2, by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
