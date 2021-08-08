video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809545" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A group of U.S. Army Drill Sergeants, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 323rd Infantry Regiment, 98th Training Division, administer and grade the Army Combat Fitness Test for Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) at Fort Gillem, GA., August 8, 2021. These Soldiers are taking the Army Combat Fitness Test to measure their level of fitness and strength. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)