    ARMY COMBAT FITNESS TEST

    FORT GILLEM, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Drill Sergeants, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 323rd Infantry Regiment, 98th Training Division, administer and grade the Army Combat Fitness Test for Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) at Fort Gillem, GA., August 8, 2021. These Soldiers are taking the Army Combat Fitness Test to measure their level of fitness and strength. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809545
    VIRIN: 210808-A-BZ540-001
    Filename: DOD_108502726
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: FORT GILLEM, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    982nd
    98th Training Division
    ACFT

