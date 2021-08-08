A group of U.S. Army Drill Sergeants, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 323rd Infantry Regiment, 98th Training Division, administer and grade the Army Combat Fitness Test for Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) at Fort Gillem, GA., August 8, 2021. These Soldiers are taking the Army Combat Fitness Test to measure their level of fitness and strength. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809545
|VIRIN:
|210808-A-BZ540-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108502726
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|FORT GILLEM, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT