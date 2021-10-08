U.S. Soldiers are tested on their land navigation skills and participate in a hand grenade range during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition in Grafenwoehr Germany, Aug 10, 2021. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title of "Best Warrior" August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809539
|VIRIN:
|210810-O-DT978-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108502648
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, European Best Warrior Competition Footage Land navigation and Hand Grenade Range, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
