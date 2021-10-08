Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Warrior Competition Footage Land navigation and Hand Grenade Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers are tested on their land navigation skills and participate in a hand grenade range during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition in Grafenwoehr Germany, Aug 10, 2021. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title of "Best Warrior" August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    This work, European Best Warrior Competition Footage Land navigation and Hand Grenade Range, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    EBWC
    StrongerTogether

