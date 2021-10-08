European Best Warrior Competition Footage Land navigation and Hand Grenade Range

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers are tested on their land navigation skills and participate in a hand grenade range during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition in Grafenwoehr Germany, Aug 10, 2021. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title of "Best Warrior" August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)