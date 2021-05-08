Coast Guard Cutter James offloads more than $1.45 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

B-roll with commentary of the Coast Guard Cutter James and Canadian Royal Navy ship Shawinigan crews offloading approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds at Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 5, 2021. The James is homeported in Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809533
|VIRIN:
|210805-G-AB676-738
|Filename:
|DOD_108502400
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
