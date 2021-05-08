Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads more than $1.45 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    B-roll with Spanish commentary of the Coast Guard Cutter James and Canadian Royal Navy ship Shawinigan crews offloading approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds at Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 5, 2021. The James is homeported in Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James offloads more than $1.45 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

