Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Provides SEACAT 2021 Opening Remarks

Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, provides opening remarks during the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2021 virtual opening ceremonies, Aug. 10. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda S. Kitchner)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 06:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|809526
|VIRIN:
|210810-N-IY633-193
|Filename:
|DOD_108502160
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
