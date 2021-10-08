Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Provides SEACAT 2021 Opening Remarks

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitchner  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, provides opening remarks during the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2021 virtual opening ceremonies, Aug. 10. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda S. Kitchner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 06:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 809526
    VIRIN: 210810-N-IY633-193
    Filename: DOD_108502160
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Provides SEACAT 2021 Opening Remarks, by PO1 Amanda Kitchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vice Admiral Karl Thomas
    SEACAT 2021
    Virtual Opening Ceremony
    International Exercises

