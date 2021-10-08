Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Provides SEACAT 2021 Opening Remarks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809526" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, provides opening remarks during the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2021 virtual opening ceremonies, Aug. 10. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda S. Kitchner)