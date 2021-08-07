Firefighters at the 475 Expeditionary Air Base Squadron share knowledge with the Kenyan Naval Fire crew, sharing techniques such as rescuing aircrew from U.S. and Kenyan aircraft at Manda Bay, Kenya.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 03:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|809525
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-XM048-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108502072
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Manda Bay Firefighters, by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
