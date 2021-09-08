Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army officiates swearing-in of Hawaii Civilian Aide.

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth arrives to preside over the investiture ceremony for Civilian Aide to the Sercretary of the Army (CASA) Mrs. Noelani Kalipi of the Island of Hawaii on Fort Shafter, Hawaii on Aug. 9, 2021. CASAs are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the Country. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809524
    VIRIN: 210809-A-EL344-001
    Filename: DOD_108502063
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army officiates swearing-in of Hawaii Civilian Aide., by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Secretary of the Army; USARPAC; CASA; Fort Shafter; U.S. Army

    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    Secretary of the Army
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army
    CASA

