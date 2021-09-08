U.S. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth arrives to preside over the investiture ceremony for Civilian Aide to the Sercretary of the Army (CASA) Mrs. Noelani Kalipi of the Island of Hawaii on Fort Shafter, Hawaii on Aug. 9, 2021. CASAs are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the Country. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809524
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-EL344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108502063
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Secretary of the Army officiates swearing-in of Hawaii Civilian Aide., by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
