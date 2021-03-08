Mass Decon Training for how to deal with CBRN was conducted with various units from USAG Humphreys. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Julius Harris)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 01:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809519
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-KK645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108502002
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CBRN Decon Training, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
