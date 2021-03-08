Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Decon Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    Mass Decon Training for how to deal with CBRN was conducted with various units from USAG Humphreys. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Julius Harris)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 01:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809519
    VIRIN: 210803-A-KK645-1002
    Filename: DOD_108502002
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Decon Training, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Training
    Mass Decon

