Women’s Equality Day Feature-JGSDF CPT Momoko Minagawa

In honor of celebrating the nation's annual observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, Camp Zama is highlighting several women this month.

This week, we’re recognizing Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Momoko Minagawa, chief of Section 2, assigned to the JGSDF’s 4th Engineer Group on Camp Zama. Minagawa talks about the reasons why she chose to serve in the JGSDF, and the goals she has for her career.

