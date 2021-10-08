Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Equality Day Feature-JGSDF CPT Momoko Minagawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    In honor of celebrating the nation's annual observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, Camp Zama is highlighting several women this month.
    This week, we’re recognizing Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Momoko Minagawa, chief of Section 2, assigned to the JGSDF’s 4th Engineer Group on Camp Zama. Minagawa talks about the reasons why she chose to serve in the JGSDF, and the goals she has for her career.
    #WomensEqualityDay #ArmyEqualityInclusion #PeopleFirst #USArmy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809513
    VIRIN: 210810-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108501935
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day Feature-JGSDF CPT Momoko Minagawa, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Women's Equality Day
    JGSDF
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT