U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Commander, Allied Land Command, meets with Moroccan and other partner nation military leaders at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, before departing to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System demonstration, June 9th, 2021, during African Lion 2021.
U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Division, off-load from a C-130 at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, during African Lion 2021, June 9th, 2021.
African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 05:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800666
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-TP612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393693
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|GRIER LABOUIE, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion 2021- Mahbes Airfield, by SGT Casey Dinnison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
