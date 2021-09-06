African Lion 2021- Mahbes Airfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Commander, Allied Land Command, meets with Moroccan and other partner nation military leaders at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, before departing to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System demonstration, June 9th, 2021, during African Lion 2021.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Division, off-load from a C-130 at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, during African Lion 2021, June 9th, 2021.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.