    African Lion 2021- Mahbes Airfield

    GRIER LABOUIE, MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Casey Dinnison 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Commander, Allied Land Command, meets with Moroccan and other partner nation military leaders at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, before departing to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System demonstration, June 9th, 2021, during African Lion 2021.

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Division, off-load from a C-130 at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, during African Lion 2021, June 9th, 2021.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800666
    VIRIN: 210609-A-TP612-1001
    Filename: DOD_108393693
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: GRIER LABOUIE, MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- Mahbes Airfield, by SGT Casey Dinnison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AfricanLion

