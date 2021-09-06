Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - Military Police Training

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class IAN HOLTZMAN 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 551st Military Police Company conduct close quarter battle training during African Lion 2021 June 9, 2021 Tantan, Morocco. African Lion 21 is a critical opportunity for members to build and test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:43
    Location: MA

    African Lion

    Morocco
    military police
    AfricanLion
    551st MP

