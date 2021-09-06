U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 551st Military Police Company conduct close quarter battle training during African Lion 2021 June 9, 2021 Tantan, Morocco. African Lion 21 is a critical opportunity for members to build and test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 05:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800665
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393692
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion 2021 - Military Police Training, by SFC IAN HOLTZMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT