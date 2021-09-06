African Lion 2021 - Military Police Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 551st Military Police Company conduct close quarter battle training during African Lion 2021 June 9, 2021 Tantan, Morocco. African Lion 21 is a critical opportunity for members to build and test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.