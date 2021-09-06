Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021- Grier Labouie

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Brecht 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Broll of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Africa Lion. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800664
    VIRIN: 210609-A-MF745-1003
    Filename: DOD_108393676
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- Grier Labouie, by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

