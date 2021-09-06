African Lion 2021- Grier Labouie

Broll of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Africa Lion. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)
|06.09.2021
|06.11.2021 05:31
|B-Roll
|800664
|210609-A-MF745-1003
|DOD_108393676
|00:02:01
|MA
|0
|0
