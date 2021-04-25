Pacific Pioneer 21 | Improved Ribbon Bridge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210425-N-RU672-0001 OKINAWA, Japan (Apr. 25, 2021) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, construct a improved ribbon bridge with Marines, assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion (ESB), as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in Naha Port Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support

major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Parker)