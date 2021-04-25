210425-N-RU672-0001 OKINAWA, Japan (Apr. 25, 2021) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, construct a improved ribbon bridge with Marines, assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion (ESB), as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in Naha Port Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support
major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 05:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800660
|VIRIN:
|210425-N-RU672-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393672
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Pioneer 21 | Improved Ribbon Bridge, by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
