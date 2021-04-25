Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pioneer 21 | Improved Ribbon Bridge

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Parker  

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    210425-N-RU672-0001 OKINAWA, Japan (Apr. 25, 2021) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, construct a improved ribbon bridge with Marines, assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion (ESB), as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in Naha Port Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support
    major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Parker)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800660
    VIRIN: 210425-N-RU672-0001
    Filename: DOD_108393672
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, Pacific Pioneer 21 | Improved Ribbon Bridge, by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NECC
    30 NCR
    NMCB 4
    9th ESB
    Improved Ribbon Bridge
    Pacific Pioneer

