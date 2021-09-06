U.S. Soldiers from A Battery, 1-77th Field Artillery, 41st Field Arilttery, demonstrate the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during African Lion 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 05:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800659
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-MF745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393671
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion 2021- HIMAR, by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT