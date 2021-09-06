Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021- HIMAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Brecht 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Soldiers from A Battery, 1-77th Field Artillery, 41st Field Arilttery, demonstrate the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during African Lion 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800659
    VIRIN: 210609-A-MF745-1001
    Filename: DOD_108393671
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- HIMAR, by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT