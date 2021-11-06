Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army senior medical leadership visits Europe

    GERMANY

    06.11.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    The Army’s top medical leadership team visited Army medical facilities and medical personnel in Europe June 3-9. Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Army Surgeon General and Commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, MEDCOM command sergeant major, toured Army medical facilities, and observed first-hand the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program for military communities across the theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 04:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800657
    VIRIN: 210611-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108393617
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DE

    This work, Army senior medical leadership visits Europe, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine

    Army Medicine Europe

