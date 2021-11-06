Army senior medical leadership visits Europe

The Army’s top medical leadership team visited Army medical facilities and medical personnel in Europe June 3-9. Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Army Surgeon General and Commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, MEDCOM command sergeant major, toured Army medical facilities, and observed first-hand the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program for military communities across the theater.
06.11.2021
06.11.2021
Package
800657
210611-A-GJ885-001
|DOD_108393617
00:01:01
DE
