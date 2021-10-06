Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, wishes a Happy 246th Birthday to the U.S. Army.
|06.10.2021
|06.11.2021 03:51
|Greetings
|AGADIR, MA
|VICENZA, IT
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory Sends a Birthday Message to his Troops, by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
