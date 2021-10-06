Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory Sends a Birthday Message to his Troops

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Terrence Siren 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, wishes a Happy 246th Birthday to the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 03:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 800655
    VIRIN: 210610-N-KG934-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_108393592
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory Sends a Birthday Message to his Troops, by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Events
    AfricanLion
    Army Birthday 246

