    Army Week Final Day

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Japan concluded Army Week 2021 with an award ceremony and cake-cutting in the foyer of the USARJ Headquarters building!
    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 02:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Army Week Final Day, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Army Birthday
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Army Week

