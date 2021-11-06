Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24 Hours: Maintaining The Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, work around the clock, 24 hours a day, to ensure the fleet of aircraft at AUAB are able to execute the mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800652
    VIRIN: 210611-F-RV963-618
    Filename: DOD_108393585
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24 Hours: Maintaining The Fleet, by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    379 AEW
    Maintainers
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    379 EAMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT