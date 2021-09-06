Master Sgt. Curtis Ingram, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, U.S Army, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington offers a Father's Day greeting.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 20:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|800635
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-ZZ999-846
|Filename:
|DOD_108393379
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Father's Day Shoutout-Master Sgt. Curtis Ingram, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT