Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll captured June 10, 2021 for media.
    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth visits Fort Hood. This is her first visit to a major installation since confirmation.

    This video was filmed on June 10, 2021.
    Produced by SPC James Alegria, 7th MPAD

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800628
    VIRIN: 210610-A-HV314-0001
    PIN: 210610
    Filename: DOD_108393298
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Women
    US Army
    III Corps
    Sec Army
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT