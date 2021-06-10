B-roll captured June 10, 2021 for media.
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth visits Fort Hood. This is her first visit to a major installation since confirmation.
This video was filmed on June 10, 2021.
Produced by SPC James Alegria, 7th MPAD
Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 20:05
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800628
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-HV314-0001
|PIN:
|210610
|Filename:
|DOD_108393298
|Length:
|00:02:58
Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
