Alaska Army National Guard trains in Bambi Buckets to respond to wildfires

Red Card certification, also known as the Incident Qualification Card, is an accepted interagency certification that qualifies a person in order to accomplish the required mission when arriving on an incident. For 1-207th AVN pilots, this certification means proficiency in water bucket drops to assist with wildfire emergencies within the state.



Specifically, Alaska National Guardsmen must obtain this certification in order to assist with fires that are on federal land, are federally managed, or in order to transport federal agency personnel, according to Lt. Col. Michele Edwards, Alaska National Guard’s state Army aviation officer.