Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard trains in Bambi Buckets to respond to wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Red Card certification, also known as the Incident Qualification Card, is an accepted interagency certification that qualifies a person in order to accomplish the required mission when arriving on an incident. For 1-207th AVN pilots, this certification means proficiency in water bucket drops to assist with wildfire emergencies within the state.

    Specifically, Alaska National Guardsmen must obtain this certification in order to assist with fires that are on federal land, are federally managed, or in order to transport federal agency personnel, according to Lt. Col. Michele Edwards, Alaska National Guard’s state Army aviation officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800614
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-MK318-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108393185
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard trains in Bambi Buckets to respond to wildfires, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard aviation pilots get Red Card certification

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Bambi Buckets
    wildfire response
    Red Card training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT