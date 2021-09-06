Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Visits RAF Mildenhall

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and addressed military service members, June 9th, 2021. Biden thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. This was the first overseas troop engagement Biden has conducted during his presidency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:16
    This work, President Biden Visits RAF Mildenhall, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    White House
    RAF Mildenhall
    President Biden

