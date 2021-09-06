President Joe Biden visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and addressed military service members, June 9th, 2021. Biden thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. This was the first overseas troop engagement Biden has conducted during his presidency.
|06.09.2021
|06.10.2021 18:16
|Package
|800611
|210609-F-SQ340-851
|DOD_108393123
|00:01:00
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|0
|0
This work, President Biden Visits RAF Mildenhall, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
