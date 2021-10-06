Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Cargo Rockets, Arctic Challenge, and Combat Weather Squadrons

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights how the service is studying the use of cargo rockets to speed up logistics needs around the world, the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 is underway in northern Europe, and there are two new Combat Weather Squadrons in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800609
    VIRIN: 210416-F-KY613-0001
    Filename: DOD_108393095
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Cargo Rockets, Arctic Challenge, and Combat Weather Squadrons, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

