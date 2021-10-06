SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Cargo Rockets, Arctic Challenge, and Combat Weather Squadrons

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights how the service is studying the use of cargo rockets to speed up logistics needs around the world, the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 is underway in northern Europe, and there are two new Combat Weather Squadrons in the Indo-Pacific region.