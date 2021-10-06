Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, homeported in Baltimore, set the Francis Scott Key memorial buoy in the Patapsco River, June 10, 2021. The buoy sits between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Fort McHenry to mark the approximate location where Key wrote the National Anthem.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800607
    VIRIN: 210610-G-G0105-001
    Filename: DOD_108392958
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore, by PO3 Isaac Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    buoy
    Francis Scott Key
    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin

