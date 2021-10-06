Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800607" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, homeported in Baltimore, set the Francis Scott Key memorial buoy in the Patapsco River, June 10, 2021. The buoy sits between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Fort McHenry to mark the approximate location where Key wrote the National Anthem.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross/Released)