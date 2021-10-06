The Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, homeported in Baltimore, set the Francis Scott Key memorial buoy in the Patapsco River, June 10, 2021. The buoy sits between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Fort McHenry to mark the approximate location where Key wrote the National Anthem.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800607
|VIRIN:
|210610-G-G0105-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108392958
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore, by PO3 Isaac Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
