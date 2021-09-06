Braves-MLB Shout-out 2021- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Douglas Cone

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Douglas Cone from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington provides a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 16:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|800600
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-ZZ999-178
|Filename:
|DOD_108392904
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
