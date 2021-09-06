Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yankees-MLB Shout-out 2021-Capt. Chris Farnsworth

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Chris Farnsworth, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington provides a shoutout to the New York Yankees.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 16:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 800599
    VIRIN: 210609-A-ZZ999-021
    Filename: DOD_108392903
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    This work, Yankees-MLB Shout-out 2021-Capt. Chris Farnsworth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    MLB2021
    YankeesBaseball

