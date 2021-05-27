This video explains the Mission of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. This is a re-edit of the our "Why we have a Navy" video, shortened to emphasize the mission of NUWC Newport. This edition was edited on May 27, 2021. Official Navy Video by John Vannucci.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|800589
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-NA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108392750
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, by SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
