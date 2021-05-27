Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This video explains the Mission of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. This is a re-edit of the our "Why we have a Navy" video, shortened to emphasize the mission of NUWC Newport. This edition was edited on May 27, 2021. Official Navy Video by John Vannucci.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800589
    VIRIN: 210527-N-NA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_108392750
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: RI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, by SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    NUWC
    Navy
    Newport
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT