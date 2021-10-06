Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    246th Army Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    MG Mitch Kilgo and CSM Kristie Brady wish the U.S. Army a happy 246th Birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800562
    VIRIN: 210324-A-EZ484-001
    Filename: DOD_108392445
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 246th Army Birthday, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    CECOM
    APG

