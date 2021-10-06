Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Chairman Testify on the FY 2022 DOD Budget, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the Defense Department budget request for fiscal year 2022 during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, June 10, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800557
    Filename: DOD_108392370
    Length: 01:43:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Chairman Testify on the FY 2022 DOD Budget, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT