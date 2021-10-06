Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Chairman Testify on the FY 2022 DOD Budget, Part 2

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the Defense Department budget request for fiscal year 2022 during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, June 10, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|800557
|Filename:
|DOD_108392370
|Length:
|01:43:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
